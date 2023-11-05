TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227,573 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 1.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.73% of TransDigm Group worth $2,325,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,276 shares of company stock worth $44,165,970. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG traded up $12.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $882.08. The stock had a trading volume of 215,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,270. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $856.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $563.98 and a 52 week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $947.71.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

