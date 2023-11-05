Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Trading Down 6.6%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $7.26. 46,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 63,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.