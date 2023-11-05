Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.37. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 364,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

