TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 706 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

