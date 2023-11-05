TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IYM opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $752.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $119.12 and a 52-week high of $141.48.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

