TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319,684 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,534,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,697,000 after purchasing an additional 109,979 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,498,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,737 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,390,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $185.33 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.21 and a 200 day moving average of $179.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.15.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

