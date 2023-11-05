TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $278,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,115,355,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 168.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $49.70 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

