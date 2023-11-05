TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

