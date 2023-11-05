TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $340.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

