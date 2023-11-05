TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 453.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $87.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

