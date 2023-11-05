TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 794.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 115,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,745,000 after purchasing an additional 161,347 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $452,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

