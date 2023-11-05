Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461,553 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Trip.com Group worth $96,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $33.58. 2,489,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,162. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.