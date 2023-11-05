Truist Financial Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $50.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.22. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

