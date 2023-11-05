Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

TPB opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $371.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.