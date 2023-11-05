Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,889 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.5 %

ROST stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

