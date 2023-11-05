Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Dover’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

