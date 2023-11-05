Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after buying an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,349 shares of company stock worth $1,385,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $337.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $364.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

