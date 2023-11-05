Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after buying an additional 525,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after buying an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 368.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

