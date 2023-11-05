Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,685,000 after purchasing an additional 812,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

DXC opened at $22.30 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

