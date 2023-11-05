Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $448,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

