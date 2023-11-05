Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $138,383,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 23,444.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 893,225 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 291.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,136 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.90 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

