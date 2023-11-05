Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $427.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $303.58 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

