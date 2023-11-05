Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HSY opened at $187.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.82. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

