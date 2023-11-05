Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 257,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

UNP opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

