Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,457 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $147.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.85. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,031 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.