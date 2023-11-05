Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,293 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 416,553 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

