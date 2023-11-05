Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

