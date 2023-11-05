Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 279 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Newmont Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NEM opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

