Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.94 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

