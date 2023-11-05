Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

