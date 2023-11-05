Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $141,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

HUBS opened at $422.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.99 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

