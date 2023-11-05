Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,785 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.