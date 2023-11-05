Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

