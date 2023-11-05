Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $45.25 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

