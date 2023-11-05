Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,686.9% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

