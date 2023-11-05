U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,107.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,107.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,376,970 shares of company stock worth $25,227,103. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $3.08 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

