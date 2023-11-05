U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

