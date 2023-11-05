U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

