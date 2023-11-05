UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.35. UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 173,800 shares trading hands.

UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

