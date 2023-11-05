UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $137.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.39.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. PDD has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in PDD by 266.5% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after buying an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in PDD by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,607,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

