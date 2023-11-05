UBS Group (UBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

