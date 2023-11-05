UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

UFPI stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.18.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

