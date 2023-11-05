Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $385.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

