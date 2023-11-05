Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.