Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.13. 1,634,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

