United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $451.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.59 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.92.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

