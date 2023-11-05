UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $94,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $530.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,560. The company has a market cap of $491.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.33 and its 200-day moving average is $494.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

