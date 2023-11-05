UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

UNH stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $530.90. 2,739,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $508.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

