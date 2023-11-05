Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

