Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Valeo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
