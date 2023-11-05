Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Valeo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

